Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1334 North FAIRFAX Avenue

1334 North Fairfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1334 North Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Modern Luxury Home! Stunning back unit in duplex available now. Incredible Hollywood Hills/Sunset Strip adjacent location, close to restaurants, shopping, clubs, gyms and Runyon Canyon. Open floor plan, contemporary chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large center island. All bedrooms have custom walk-in closets, flat screens, spa tubs, and frameless showers. Gated property with triple paned windows for privacy and noise control. Huge roof top deck with panoramic city & Hollywood Hills views. This is a must see!!! Close to Beverly Hills, The Grove, Melrose, Sunset Plaza, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 North FAIRFAX Avenue have any available units?
1334 North FAIRFAX Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1334 North FAIRFAX Avenue have?
Some of 1334 North FAIRFAX Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 North FAIRFAX Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1334 North FAIRFAX Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 North FAIRFAX Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1334 North FAIRFAX Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1334 North FAIRFAX Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1334 North FAIRFAX Avenue offers parking.
Does 1334 North FAIRFAX Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1334 North FAIRFAX Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 North FAIRFAX Avenue have a pool?
No, 1334 North FAIRFAX Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1334 North FAIRFAX Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1334 North FAIRFAX Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 North FAIRFAX Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1334 North FAIRFAX Avenue has units with dishwashers.

