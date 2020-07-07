1334 North FAIRFAX Avenue

Amenities

Modern Luxury Home! Stunning back unit in duplex available now. Incredible Hollywood Hills/Sunset Strip adjacent location, close to restaurants, shopping, clubs, gyms and Runyon Canyon. Open floor plan, contemporary chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large center island. All bedrooms have custom walk-in closets, flat screens, spa tubs, and frameless showers. Gated property with triple paned windows for privacy and noise control. Huge roof top deck with panoramic city & Hollywood Hills views. This is a must see!!! Close to Beverly Hills, The Grove, Melrose, Sunset Plaza, and more.