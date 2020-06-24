All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13331 MOORPARK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13331 MOORPARK
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:50 AM

13331 MOORPARK

13331 W Moorpark St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13331 W Moorpark St, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
sauna
Make this rare 2-story top floor condo in sought after Sherman Oaks Village your new home. The impressive high ceilings, newly installed stainless steel appliances, and modern flooring throughout the home invite comfort and exudes modern elegance. Overlooking serene treetop views through the large windows and balconies while coming back inside to enjoy the warm fire place. Updated bathroom finishes. Large master bedroom featuring an extra adjacent space useable for an office or nursery. The 1540sq/ft allows for large rooms and immense storage. Wonderful community amenities including; 2 pools, gym, sauna, and meeting room. Dixie Canyon School District. Two tandem parking spaces in gated garage. Abundance of guest parking. RARE OPPORTUNITY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13331 MOORPARK have any available units?
13331 MOORPARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13331 MOORPARK have?
Some of 13331 MOORPARK's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13331 MOORPARK currently offering any rent specials?
13331 MOORPARK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13331 MOORPARK pet-friendly?
No, 13331 MOORPARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13331 MOORPARK offer parking?
Yes, 13331 MOORPARK offers parking.
Does 13331 MOORPARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13331 MOORPARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13331 MOORPARK have a pool?
Yes, 13331 MOORPARK has a pool.
Does 13331 MOORPARK have accessible units?
No, 13331 MOORPARK does not have accessible units.
Does 13331 MOORPARK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13331 MOORPARK has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College