13331 MOORPARK

Make this rare 2-story top floor condo in sought after Sherman Oaks Village your new home. The impressive high ceilings, newly installed stainless steel appliances, and modern flooring throughout the home invite comfort and exudes modern elegance. Overlooking serene treetop views through the large windows and balconies while coming back inside to enjoy the warm fire place. Updated bathroom finishes. Large master bedroom featuring an extra adjacent space useable for an office or nursery. The 1540sq/ft allows for large rooms and immense storage. Wonderful community amenities including; 2 pools, gym, sauna, and meeting room. Dixie Canyon School District. Two tandem parking spaces in gated garage. Abundance of guest parking. RARE OPPORTUNITY