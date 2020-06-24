1329 W 219th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home nestled in the back with a private backyard and plenty of parking. Move in condition. Recent upgrades include NEW HVAC, new flooring and professionally designed landscaped backyard ready for entertaining. Kitchen includes stove and dishwasher, with convenient washer and dryer connection located in garage. Eye-catching updated floors through-out home. A spacious Master bedroom with a private bathroom and vanity. Also, included are forced air-heating and A/C. Plenty of storage through-out the house and 2 car-attached garage. Private backyard and easy access to the freeway. Note, tenant pays for all utilities- except water. Gross income shall be at least 2 times the monthly rent and no evictions. Minimum credit score of 620 and each adult over 18 must complete/sign application plus $30 application fee. This is no smoking unit. Small pets up to 30lbs are allowed with owner approval.