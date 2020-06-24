All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1329 W 219th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1329 W 219th Street

1329 West 219th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1329 West 219th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home nestled in the back with a private backyard and plenty of parking. Move in condition. Recent upgrades include NEW HVAC, new flooring and professionally designed landscaped backyard ready for entertaining. Kitchen includes stove and dishwasher, with convenient washer and dryer connection located in garage. Eye-catching updated floors through-out home. A spacious Master bedroom with a private bathroom and vanity. Also, included are forced air-heating and A/C. Plenty of storage through-out the house and 2 car-attached garage. Private backyard and easy access to the freeway. Note, tenant pays for all utilities- except water. Gross income shall be at least 2 times the monthly rent and no evictions. Minimum credit score of 620 and each adult over 18 must complete/sign application plus $30 application fee. This is no smoking unit. Small pets up to 30lbs are allowed with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 W 219th Street have any available units?
1329 W 219th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 W 219th Street have?
Some of 1329 W 219th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 W 219th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1329 W 219th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 W 219th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1329 W 219th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1329 W 219th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1329 W 219th Street offers parking.
Does 1329 W 219th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 W 219th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 W 219th Street have a pool?
No, 1329 W 219th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1329 W 219th Street have accessible units?
No, 1329 W 219th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 W 219th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1329 W 219th Street has units with dishwashers.
