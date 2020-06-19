13247 Mercer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful remodeled family home, located in residential area with easy access to shopping areas and freeways, schools, bus stops, banks, restaurants; consists of two bedrooms, a bathroom and a bonus room that can be used as an office or small 3rd bedroom; it has a large kitchen and dining room also has laundry area, New central air condition, new appliance stainless steel, tile floor throughout the house, It has gated parking for two cars in the house, but it doesn't include a garage. Perfect for a small family!!!.