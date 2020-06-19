All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13247 Mercer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13247 Mercer Street
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:24 PM

13247 Mercer Street

13247 Mercer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13247 Mercer Street, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled family home, located in residential area with easy access to shopping areas and freeways, schools, bus stops, banks, restaurants; consists of two bedrooms, a bathroom and a bonus room that can be used as an office or small 3rd bedroom; it has a large kitchen and dining room also has laundry area, New central air condition, new appliance stainless steel, tile floor throughout the house, It has gated parking for two cars in the house, but it doesn't include a garage. Perfect for a small family!!!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13247 Mercer Street have any available units?
13247 Mercer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13247 Mercer Street have?
Some of 13247 Mercer Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13247 Mercer Street currently offering any rent specials?
13247 Mercer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13247 Mercer Street pet-friendly?
No, 13247 Mercer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13247 Mercer Street offer parking?
Yes, 13247 Mercer Street offers parking.
Does 13247 Mercer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13247 Mercer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13247 Mercer Street have a pool?
No, 13247 Mercer Street does not have a pool.
Does 13247 Mercer Street have accessible units?
No, 13247 Mercer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13247 Mercer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13247 Mercer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College