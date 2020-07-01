1317 N Bronson Ave 201

Amenities

Bronson Apartments - Property Id: 237557



Beautiful Lofted 1 Bedroom Apartment in Hollywood

This amazing 1926 property offers a beautiful bi-level contemporary design 1 Bedroom apartment.

Newly Listed, the apartment offers:

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Hardwood inspired flooring

-Gorgeous Large Windows- High Ceilings

-Newer Bathroom

-Great Lighting Package

-Contemporary Plumbing Package

-A/C Unit

-Great Storage and Closet Space

-Large Galley Kitchen

-Entryway

-Rent Payment Online

-On-site Part-time Resident Manager

-Close to Bronson Studios, W Hotel, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Sunset and Vine

-101 Highway and Transportation, LA Film School

-Close to Sunset Blvd

-Rent Control Property



Contact:

Ernest Pierce (Listing Agent)

323.639.3006 (Between 9:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. Only)

Email anytime through the advertisement

All move ins must be within 14 days or less

Good Credit and income required.



CalBRE# 02034509

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237557

