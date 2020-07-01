All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1317 N Bronson Ave 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1317 N Bronson Ave 201
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

1317 N Bronson Ave 201

1317 Bronson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1317 Bronson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
rent controlled
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
rent controlled
Bronson Apartments - Property Id: 237557

Beautiful Lofted 1 Bedroom Apartment in Hollywood
This amazing 1926 property offers a beautiful bi-level contemporary design 1 Bedroom apartment.
Newly Listed, the apartment offers:
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Hardwood inspired flooring
-Gorgeous Large Windows- High Ceilings
-Newer Bathroom
-Great Lighting Package
-Contemporary Plumbing Package
-A/C Unit
-Great Storage and Closet Space
-Large Galley Kitchen
-Entryway
-Rent Payment Online
-On-site Part-time Resident Manager
-Close to Bronson Studios, W Hotel, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Sunset and Vine
-101 Highway and Transportation, LA Film School
-Close to Sunset Blvd
-Rent Control Property

Contact:
Ernest Pierce (Listing Agent)
323.639.3006 (Between 9:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. Only)
Email anytime through the advertisement
All move ins must be within 14 days or less
Good Credit and income required.

CalBRE# 02034509
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237557
Property Id 237557

(RLNE5775676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 N Bronson Ave 201 have any available units?
1317 N Bronson Ave 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 N Bronson Ave 201 have?
Some of 1317 N Bronson Ave 201's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 N Bronson Ave 201 currently offering any rent specials?
1317 N Bronson Ave 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 N Bronson Ave 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 N Bronson Ave 201 is pet friendly.
Does 1317 N Bronson Ave 201 offer parking?
No, 1317 N Bronson Ave 201 does not offer parking.
Does 1317 N Bronson Ave 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 N Bronson Ave 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 N Bronson Ave 201 have a pool?
No, 1317 N Bronson Ave 201 does not have a pool.
Does 1317 N Bronson Ave 201 have accessible units?
No, 1317 N Bronson Ave 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 N Bronson Ave 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 N Bronson Ave 201 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Paradiso
11805 Laurelwood Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College