Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Private 1100sqft Studio Part of Brand New House! - Property Id: 296393



Upgrade your quarantine space!



This private studio with its own private entrance is available on July 1st. It's on the first floor and shares a garage with the main house.



The strategy here is to match like-minded housemates and place quality people into the rooms until all rooms are occupied. While this studio is private with its own private entrance, we found a content creator for the main house who's really cool with a healthy and clean lifestyle to move in for July 1st.



Please respond with a LinkedIn link or social profile.



Thanks for looking!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296393

