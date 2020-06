Amenities

hardwood floors parking internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking internet access

Modern 4 bedroom home



Located in historic Venice, this modern 4 bedroom home is ideally suited for families. Features beautiful french oak floors throughout, natural light, large windows, a private yard, soaring ceilings, strong wi-fi. Plenty of parking on the street right in front of the home and neighborhood. (No onsite parking available) Short or Long term lease. Possibly available before October 23rd.