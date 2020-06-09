All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:33 AM

1311 West G St.

1311 West G Street · No Longer Available
Location

1311 West G Street, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Now Leasing. Remodeled 3 Bedroom House - Remodeled 3 Bedroom House with large yard and garage. This home is immaculate and everything has been redesigned from the inside out. Enjoy new beautifully landscaped front and back yard. New custom paint and hardwood flooring throughout. New kitchen with ample smart storage and countertop space. New stainless steel sink, microwave and range. Bathroom features dual sinks with granite counter tops, beautiful shower with new subway tile and frosted glass doors. Plenty of storage in each bedroom and throughout the house.

Please visit TPMLB(dot)com and feel free to click the "apply now" or "contact us" links if you are interested in leasing this beautiful home.

(RLNE4627744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 West G St. have any available units?
1311 West G St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 West G St. have?
Some of 1311 West G St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 West G St. currently offering any rent specials?
1311 West G St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 West G St. pet-friendly?
No, 1311 West G St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1311 West G St. offer parking?
Yes, 1311 West G St. offers parking.
Does 1311 West G St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 West G St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 West G St. have a pool?
No, 1311 West G St. does not have a pool.
Does 1311 West G St. have accessible units?
No, 1311 West G St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 West G St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 West G St. does not have units with dishwashers.
