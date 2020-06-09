1311 West G St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Now Leasing. Remodeled 3 Bedroom House - Remodeled 3 Bedroom House with large yard and garage. This home is immaculate and everything has been redesigned from the inside out. Enjoy new beautifully landscaped front and back yard. New custom paint and hardwood flooring throughout. New kitchen with ample smart storage and countertop space. New stainless steel sink, microwave and range. Bathroom features dual sinks with granite counter tops, beautiful shower with new subway tile and frosted glass doors. Plenty of storage in each bedroom and throughout the house.



(RLNE4627744)