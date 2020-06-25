13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill media room tennis court

Tastefully updated ground floor single level 2 bedroom 2 bath, corner unit with open floor plan makes living easy. New high-end wood vinyl floors throughout including the bedrooms, granite counters, large kitchen island and built in cabinets for office nook makes this a place to call home. Enjoy a beautiful master suite with fully updated bathroom that has a walk in shower, new counter tops ,dual vanity area, spacious walk-in closet, and a linen cabinet. The 2nd bedroom is located on the opposite side of the unit to ensure privacy. Ceiling fans in the living room and master bedroom. Large patio perfect for grilling. Washer/dryer in-unit, 2 tandem parking spaces and extra storage. The Esplanade complex is centrally located in the community near the Centerpointe Club, Sports Field, Tennis Courts, Whole Foods, CVS, Cinemark Movie Theatre, The Resort, Hopdoddy & so much more. Ready for immediate move-in.