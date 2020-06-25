All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE

13080 Pacific Promenade · (310) 415-1118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13080 Pacific Promenade, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Tastefully updated ground floor single level 2 bedroom 2 bath, corner unit with open floor plan makes living easy. New high-end wood vinyl floors throughout including the bedrooms, granite counters, large kitchen island and built in cabinets for office nook makes this a place to call home. Enjoy a beautiful master suite with fully updated bathroom that has a walk in shower, new counter tops ,dual vanity area, spacious walk-in closet, and a linen cabinet. The 2nd bedroom is located on the opposite side of the unit to ensure privacy. Ceiling fans in the living room and master bedroom. Large patio perfect for grilling. Washer/dryer in-unit, 2 tandem parking spaces and extra storage. The Esplanade complex is centrally located in the community near the Centerpointe Club, Sports Field, Tennis Courts, Whole Foods, CVS, Cinemark Movie Theatre, The Resort, Hopdoddy & so much more. Ready for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE have any available units?
13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE have?
Some of 13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE currently offering any rent specials?
13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE pet-friendly?
No, 13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE offer parking?
Yes, 13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE offers parking.
Does 13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE have a pool?
No, 13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE does not have a pool.
Does 13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE have accessible units?
No, 13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE does not have accessible units.
Does 13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13080 PACIFIC PROMENADE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity