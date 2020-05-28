1305 Isabel Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For rent cute, cozy, 1 B/B unit located on base of hill of Mt. Washington. Has balcony with panoramic view of surrounding area & hills. Unit has a kitchen with fridge, gas range, tile floor and carpeted living and bedroom. Has its own washer/dryer, street parking. Pictures do not do it justicemust see unit to appreciate. Minutes away from Downtown LA, Glendale, Burbank, Atwater, SilverLake, and Hollywood. Sorry, no smokers/pets. 1 year lease preferred. Rent $1,500 including utilities with $1,500 security deposit. Now available after July 15th, shown by appointment only. Will check credit.