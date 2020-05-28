All apartments in Los Angeles
1305 Isabel Street
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:44 AM

1305 Isabel Street

1305 Isabel Street · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Isabel Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For rent cute, cozy, 1 B/B unit located on base of hill of Mt. Washington. Has balcony with panoramic view of surrounding area & hills. Unit has a kitchen with fridge, gas range, tile floor and carpeted living and bedroom. Has its own washer/dryer, street parking. Pictures do not do it justicemust see unit to appreciate. Minutes away from Downtown LA, Glendale, Burbank, Atwater, SilverLake, and Hollywood. Sorry, no smokers/pets. 1 year lease preferred. Rent $1,500 including utilities with $1,500 security deposit. Now available after July 15th, shown by appointment only. Will check credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Isabel Street have any available units?
1305 Isabel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Isabel Street have?
Some of 1305 Isabel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Isabel Street currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Isabel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Isabel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Isabel Street is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Isabel Street offer parking?
No, 1305 Isabel Street does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Isabel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 Isabel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Isabel Street have a pool?
No, 1305 Isabel Street does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Isabel Street have accessible units?
No, 1305 Isabel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Isabel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Isabel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
