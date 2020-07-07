13031 VILLOSA Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool hot tub internet access media room

Top floor, 3 level penthouse with a Loft in the Serenade complex. This light & bright 2 BD /2.5 BA + Loft with open floor plan has hardwood floors in the living areas and the Loft, plush carpet in the bedrooms . Spacious kitchen with granite counters, S/S appliances, & circular breakfast Bar. Cathedral ceilings & floor to ceiling windows in the living area. 2 large West facing balconies . Bedrooms & laundry are located on the lower level. Master Suite has large walk in closet & a private patio. Master bath w/ dual sinks, separate shower & soaking tub. 2 side by side parking spaces. Playa Vista amenities include basic cable, Internet, home alarm monitoring, use of Centerpoint Club & the Resort w/ several pools, spa and fitness centers. Centrally located for easy access to the Concert Park, shops, restaurants, Farmers' Market, Whole Foods, CVS, Cinemark theatre & so much more.