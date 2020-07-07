All apartments in Los Angeles
1301 Seward St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1301 Seward St

1301 Seward Street · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Seward Street, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
This completely private Hollywood Home is located in the heart of everything! Just steps away from Sunset Blvd, and a stones throw to Hollywood Blvd, you wont find a better spot than this. Spacious and airy with my own personal design touches, ample natural light, heating and air conditioning, and a huge private front yard full of life and greenery.

Available January 4 on a month-to-month basis. plus utilities. deposit.

Parking permit provided for guaranteed street parking out front.

Our sublet listing: Please apply only with good reviews from previous stays with sublet hosts. Without 5 star reviews from guests sublet previous stays from other hosts, we go through standard approval process with a full standard rental application. Also we might ask for a standard credit check application.
Please confirm that you have read our house rules and manual and agree to them, such as -no smoker/smoking, 6 person maximum occupancy, maintaining our very quiet atmosphere, etc. Also please confirm that you have no bad credit, evictions and other housing criminal records. Thank you!
https://abnb.me/VVvMgPMnS2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Seward St have any available units?
1301 Seward St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1301 Seward St currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Seward St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Seward St pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Seward St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1301 Seward St offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Seward St offers parking.
Does 1301 Seward St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Seward St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Seward St have a pool?
No, 1301 Seward St does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Seward St have accessible units?
No, 1301 Seward St does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Seward St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Seward St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Seward St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1301 Seward St has units with air conditioning.

