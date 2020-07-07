1301 Seward St

Amenities

parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking

This completely private Hollywood Home is located in the heart of everything! Just steps away from Sunset Blvd, and a stones throw to Hollywood Blvd, you wont find a better spot than this. Spacious and airy with my own personal design touches, ample natural light, heating and air conditioning, and a huge private front yard full of life and greenery.



Available January 4 on a month-to-month basis. plus utilities. deposit.



Parking permit provided for guaranteed street parking out front.



Our sublet listing: Please apply only with good reviews from previous stays with sublet hosts. Without 5 star reviews from guests sublet previous stays from other hosts, we go through standard approval process with a full standard rental application. Also we might ask for a standard credit check application.

Please confirm that you have read our house rules and manual and agree to them, such as -no smoker/smoking, 6 person maximum occupancy, maintaining our very quiet atmosphere, etc. Also please confirm that you have no bad credit, evictions and other housing criminal records. Thank you!

https://abnb.me/VVvMgPMnS2