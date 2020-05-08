12945 Calvert Street

Amenities

For Lease! Elegance, luxury and location! Nestled in a very popular area in Van Nuys is a stunning Mediterranean styled home with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an attached garage. Inside the double door entry, you will find features that include a fabulous floor-plan of 2,561-SqFt, eye-catching lighting fixtures, recessed lighting, glossy flooring, crown and baseboard moldings, lots of built-ins, beautifully crafted interior doors, a fireplace in the living room and so much more! Rooms include formal living room, family room and dining room. There is an immaculately designed Chefs kitchen that features high end custom cabinets (being renovated), an embellished tiled mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a center Island with a built-in wine rack and enough room to add bar stools. All 3 bedrooms have a private bathroom and a large walk-in closet. The Master bedrooms bathroom is equipped with dual vanities, a walk-in shower and a large soaking tub. The back yard offers a very beautiful setting for you and your guests. There is a beautiful lush green lawn, a covered patio with lighting, a side yard and lots of privacy!