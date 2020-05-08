All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12945 Calvert Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12945 Calvert Street
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

12945 Calvert Street

12945 Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12945 Calvert Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Lease! Elegance, luxury and location! Nestled in a very popular area in Van Nuys is a stunning Mediterranean styled home with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an attached garage. Inside the double door entry, you will find features that include a fabulous floor-plan of 2,561-SqFt, eye-catching lighting fixtures, recessed lighting, glossy flooring, crown and baseboard moldings, lots of built-ins, beautifully crafted interior doors, a fireplace in the living room and so much more! Rooms include formal living room, family room and dining room. There is an immaculately designed Chefs kitchen that features high end custom cabinets (being renovated), an embellished tiled mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a center Island with a built-in wine rack and enough room to add bar stools. All 3 bedrooms have a private bathroom and a large walk-in closet. The Master bedrooms bathroom is equipped with dual vanities, a walk-in shower and a large soaking tub. The back yard offers a very beautiful setting for you and your guests. There is a beautiful lush green lawn, a covered patio with lighting, a side yard and lots of privacy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12945 Calvert Street have any available units?
12945 Calvert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12945 Calvert Street have?
Some of 12945 Calvert Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12945 Calvert Street currently offering any rent specials?
12945 Calvert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12945 Calvert Street pet-friendly?
No, 12945 Calvert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12945 Calvert Street offer parking?
Yes, 12945 Calvert Street offers parking.
Does 12945 Calvert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12945 Calvert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12945 Calvert Street have a pool?
No, 12945 Calvert Street does not have a pool.
Does 12945 Calvert Street have accessible units?
No, 12945 Calvert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12945 Calvert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12945 Calvert Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College