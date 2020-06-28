12823 Miranda Street

Amenities

Completely remodeled in 2016 and located on a cul-de-sac this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has designer finishes throughout. The kitchen features Viking and Blue Star appliances, six burner range, built-in microwave convection oven, double dishwasher, custom tile backsplash, quarts countertops and large island. Get creative and stay organized with a floor to ceiling blackboard painted wall.

Double doors from the living room and master bedroom open out to a newly refinished pool. Master suite has a walk-in closet and full bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Mature citrus trees are ripe with grapefruits, oranges and blood oranges. Gardner and pool service will be paid by the Owner.



Showing by appointment only. Do not disturb Owners!