All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12823 Miranda Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12823 Miranda Street
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM

12823 Miranda Street

12823 Miranda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12823 Miranda Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Completely remodeled in 2016 and located on a cul-de-sac this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has designer finishes throughout. The kitchen features Viking and Blue Star appliances, six burner range, built-in microwave convection oven, double dishwasher, custom tile backsplash, quarts countertops and large island. Get creative and stay organized with a floor to ceiling blackboard painted wall.
Double doors from the living room and master bedroom open out to a newly refinished pool. Master suite has a walk-in closet and full bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Mature citrus trees are ripe with grapefruits, oranges and blood oranges. Gardner and pool service will be paid by the Owner.

Showing by appointment only. Do not disturb Owners!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12823 Miranda Street have any available units?
12823 Miranda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12823 Miranda Street have?
Some of 12823 Miranda Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12823 Miranda Street currently offering any rent specials?
12823 Miranda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12823 Miranda Street pet-friendly?
No, 12823 Miranda Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12823 Miranda Street offer parking?
Yes, 12823 Miranda Street offers parking.
Does 12823 Miranda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12823 Miranda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12823 Miranda Street have a pool?
Yes, 12823 Miranda Street has a pool.
Does 12823 Miranda Street have accessible units?
No, 12823 Miranda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12823 Miranda Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12823 Miranda Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College