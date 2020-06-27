12820 East HALKIRK Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool fireplace microwave

Cute as a button with a pool built for entertaining! Sparkling refinished hardwood floors throughout this charming single story classic California ranch home. Close to Ventura Blvd, Harvard Westlake, Starbucks, Ralphs, Iroha Sushi, Ahi, The Six, Sportsman's Lodge, and all the best of Ventura Blvd and Studio City. Very bright with spectacular curb appeal and unmatched location in the heart of it all. Call Tim Hyde 424-835-0727. Please do not disturbcurrent renters and be mindful of their pit bull.