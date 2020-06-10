1278 1/2 Ricardo St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Brand new construction! - Property Id: 276323



Showings still available, but with strict social distancing guidelines.



Brand new construction! Modern finishes throughout.



*Bright unit with downtown views! Close to USC Medical Center.

*Quartz Counters

*Laminate flooring

*Stainless appliances

*Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher

*Washer/Dryer INCLUDED

*Tri-Level including rooftop deck with panoramic views

*Full-sized tubs in bathrooms

*Powder room on bottom-level off living area

*Kitchen island

*Two-car tandem garage, with extra space length for storage

*Gated entry

*Central A/C

*Walk-in Closet

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276323

Property Id 276323



