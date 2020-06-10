All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

1278 1/2 Ricardo St

1278 1/2 Ricardo St · No Longer Available
Location

1278 1/2 Ricardo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new construction! - Property Id: 276323

Showings still available, but with strict social distancing guidelines.

Brand new construction! Modern finishes throughout.

*Bright unit with downtown views! Close to USC Medical Center.
*Quartz Counters
*Laminate flooring
*Stainless appliances
*Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher
*Washer/Dryer INCLUDED
*Tri-Level including rooftop deck with panoramic views
*Full-sized tubs in bathrooms
*Powder room on bottom-level off living area
*Kitchen island
*Two-car tandem garage, with extra space length for storage
*Gated entry
*Central A/C
*Walk-in Closet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276323
Property Id 276323

(RLNE5770974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1278 1/2 Ricardo St have any available units?
1278 1/2 Ricardo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1278 1/2 Ricardo St have?
Some of 1278 1/2 Ricardo St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1278 1/2 Ricardo St currently offering any rent specials?
1278 1/2 Ricardo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1278 1/2 Ricardo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1278 1/2 Ricardo St is pet friendly.
Does 1278 1/2 Ricardo St offer parking?
Yes, 1278 1/2 Ricardo St offers parking.
Does 1278 1/2 Ricardo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1278 1/2 Ricardo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1278 1/2 Ricardo St have a pool?
No, 1278 1/2 Ricardo St does not have a pool.
Does 1278 1/2 Ricardo St have accessible units?
No, 1278 1/2 Ricardo St does not have accessible units.
Does 1278 1/2 Ricardo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1278 1/2 Ricardo St has units with dishwashers.

