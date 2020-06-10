1278 1/2 Ricardo St

Amenities
Brand new construction! - Property Id: 276323
Showings still available, but with strict social distancing guidelines.
Brand new construction! Modern finishes throughout.
*Bright unit with downtown views! Close to USC Medical Center.
*Quartz Counters
*Laminate flooring
*Stainless appliances
*Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher
*Washer/Dryer INCLUDED
*Tri-Level including rooftop deck with panoramic views
*Full-sized tubs in bathrooms
*Powder room on bottom-level off living area
*Kitchen island
*Two-car tandem garage, with extra space length for storage
*Gated entry
*Central A/C
*Walk-in Closet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276323
Property Id 276323
(RLNE5770974)