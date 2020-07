Amenities

Welcome to 12715 Montague Street. Located in a great quiet neighborhood of Pacoima, this home offers an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Interior has fresh paint and new carpet. Includes an in unit washer and dryer, central A/C and heat, ceiling fans in every bedroom, dishwasher, and stove. There is an attached 2 car garage and plenty of parking on the driveway. Close to freeway and shopping centers.3D Tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/1639e383-74f8-416a-8546-f8d68e101262/