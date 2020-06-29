12707 Califa Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Mediterranean Huge House-Luxury-Heated Pool/Spa-Loft-Gorgeous-Must See



FOR LEASE is a Gorgeous Mediterranean Villa 4 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom North Valley Village House , truly designed for ENTERTAINING...



This STUNNING Structure sits on an OVERSIZED LOT, giving the property a COMPOUND type of feel. The entire house was designed and built in 2002 by a top-rate architect and is entirely custom with amazing detail. The backyard is an oasis and offers a Heated Pool/Spa and Waterfall, custom outdoor kitchen/bar with built-in barbeque and pizza oven, and lushly landscaped with designer lighting. There is an outdoor dining atrium and covered patio off the master bedroom.



Some of the luxury amenities this home offers are:



Gorgeous Kitchen offering VIKING PRO SERIES APPLIANCES (Stainless Steel) including a 6 burner range and double oven.



HEATED Inground Pebbletec Pool & Spa with spillway and a separate CUSTOM WATERFALL



EXPANSIVE Split Level MASTER SUITE with custom closets, Vaulted Beamed Ceilings and Fireplace



LARGE Split Level Living Room with Travertine Tile & Vaulted Ceilings with exposed Beams. Wood burning Fireplace



Gorgeous Master Bath with Jacuzzi Oversized Tub

LARGE LOFT on 2nd Story with built-in Shelves and Custom Iron/Wood Spiral Staircase



Additional Amenities

Central A/C and Heat



Weekly Landscape and Pool Service Provided



8ft Privacy Fence surround entire grounds (excluding front yard and driveway)



Laundry Room with Hook-ups (The Providing of Laundry Machines can be discussed)



Security System Installed (Subscription and System Check-up tenants responsibility if service desired)



Enclosed Finished Garage with Automatic Opener and Central A/C (Can be used as office)



Paver Stone Designer Driveway



Extensive Flagstone and Saltillo Tile throughout Grounds



I cant say enough about this property. Located in North Valley Village/Valley Glen, it is in one of the nicest pockets of the area. Very private and quiet. With easy and convenient access to the studios (CBS/Radford, Universal, Warner Brothers, NBC, DISNEY, etc) it is the perfect house for an entertainment executive arriving in Los Angeles for work. Also, there are some wonderful, top-rated schools that fall in this particular district (Millikan Middle (Performing Arts), Erwin Elementary, Grant High & Valley College). The owners are seeking responsible, professional tenants who will take care of the property while making it their own. An 18-mnth lease is required (after which will continue on a month-to-month basis). Move-In Costs are 1st Months Rent (Prorated) and a Security Deposit of $13000. A Small Pet may be considered at an additional cost. This Italian Mediterranean Villa 4 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom house is available on 3/15/20.



Please call Michael for more information and to schedule an appointment. Thank you for looking and have a great day!!