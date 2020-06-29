All apartments in Los Angeles
12707 Califa Street
12707 Califa Street

12707 Califa Street · No Longer Available
Location

12707 Califa Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Mediterranean Huge House-Luxury-Heated Pool/Spa-Loft-Gorgeous-Must See

FOR LEASE is a Gorgeous Mediterranean Villa 4 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom North Valley Village House , truly designed for ENTERTAINING...

This STUNNING Structure sits on an OVERSIZED LOT, giving the property a COMPOUND type of feel. The entire house was designed and built in 2002 by a top-rate architect and is entirely custom with amazing detail. The backyard is an oasis and offers a Heated Pool/Spa and Waterfall, custom outdoor kitchen/bar with built-in barbeque and pizza oven, and lushly landscaped with designer lighting. There is an outdoor dining atrium and covered patio off the master bedroom.

Some of the luxury amenities this home offers are:

Gorgeous Kitchen offering VIKING PRO SERIES APPLIANCES (Stainless Steel) including a 6 burner range and double oven.

HEATED Inground Pebbletec Pool & Spa with spillway and a separate CUSTOM WATERFALL

EXPANSIVE Split Level MASTER SUITE with custom closets, Vaulted Beamed Ceilings and Fireplace

LARGE Split Level Living Room with Travertine Tile & Vaulted Ceilings with exposed Beams. Wood burning Fireplace

Gorgeous Master Bath with Jacuzzi Oversized Tub
LARGE LOFT on 2nd Story with built-in Shelves and Custom Iron/Wood Spiral Staircase

Additional Amenities
Central A/C and Heat

Weekly Landscape and Pool Service Provided

8ft Privacy Fence surround entire grounds (excluding front yard and driveway)

Laundry Room with Hook-ups (The Providing of Laundry Machines can be discussed)

Security System Installed (Subscription and System Check-up tenants responsibility if service desired)

Enclosed Finished Garage with Automatic Opener and Central A/C (Can be used as office)

Paver Stone Designer Driveway

Extensive Flagstone and Saltillo Tile throughout Grounds

I cant say enough about this property. Located in North Valley Village/Valley Glen, it is in one of the nicest pockets of the area. Very private and quiet. With easy and convenient access to the studios (CBS/Radford, Universal, Warner Brothers, NBC, DISNEY, etc) it is the perfect house for an entertainment executive arriving in Los Angeles for work. Also, there are some wonderful, top-rated schools that fall in this particular district (Millikan Middle (Performing Arts), Erwin Elementary, Grant High & Valley College). The owners are seeking responsible, professional tenants who will take care of the property while making it their own. An 18-mnth lease is required (after which will continue on a month-to-month basis). Move-In Costs are 1st Months Rent (Prorated) and a Security Deposit of $13000. A Small Pet may be considered at an additional cost. This Italian Mediterranean Villa 4 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom house is available on 3/15/20.

Please call Michael for more information and to schedule an appointment. Thank you for looking and have a great day!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12707 Califa Street have any available units?
12707 Califa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12707 Califa Street have?
Some of 12707 Califa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12707 Califa Street currently offering any rent specials?
12707 Califa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12707 Califa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12707 Califa Street is pet friendly.
Does 12707 Califa Street offer parking?
Yes, 12707 Califa Street offers parking.
Does 12707 Califa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12707 Califa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12707 Califa Street have a pool?
Yes, 12707 Califa Street has a pool.
Does 12707 Califa Street have accessible units?
No, 12707 Califa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12707 Califa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12707 Califa Street does not have units with dishwashers.

