Los Angeles, CA
1254 Exposition Blvd
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:33 AM

1254 Exposition Blvd

1254 Exposition Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1254 Exposition Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
2 bedroom 1 bath near USC includes a parking space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1254 Exposition Blvd have any available units?
1254 Exposition Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1254 Exposition Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1254 Exposition Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 Exposition Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1254 Exposition Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1254 Exposition Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1254 Exposition Blvd offers parking.
Does 1254 Exposition Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1254 Exposition Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 Exposition Blvd have a pool?
No, 1254 Exposition Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1254 Exposition Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1254 Exposition Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 Exposition Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1254 Exposition Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1254 Exposition Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1254 Exposition Blvd has units with air conditioning.
