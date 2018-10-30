12504 WOODBRIDGE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Award-winning architect, Zoltan Pali, designed one-bedroom, two-bathroom residence delivered by a developer with a commitment to quality and clean modern architecture. This is the only two-story residence in the building. Enter a light filled home that features wide walnut floors in the living areas, with European inspired cabinetry, European stainless steel appliances, and white Caesarstone countertops. The residence has an open airy living and dining area, large master bedroom, spacious master closet, and comes with two non-tandem secured parking spots and a private storage area. The building offers a beautiful roof top entertaining area. The result is an ideal venue for entertaining, or living. Second bedroom not on public record and staged as an office/den. Agents and Landlord do not guarantee squarefootage, bedroom or bathroom count or lot size.