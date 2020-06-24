1246 GORDON Street

Amenities

Contemporary Hollywood Home! Private gated, driveway leads you to this 3 bd/3.5 ba in the heart of Hollywood. Entertainer's open floor plan boasts chef's kitchen with huge living room space. One ensuite bedroom suite/office on first floor and two sizable, en-suite bedrooms upstairs w/lovely views. Master bedroom boasts walk-in closet & large bath w/dual vanity. Private roof-top deck ready to lounge or dine al-fresco with beautiful city views. Other features include, white-washed oak floors, high ceilings and large windows allowing light to flood in. Walk to trendy restaurants, theaters. Also, close to major movie/tv/recording studios!