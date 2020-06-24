All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

1246 GORDON Street

1246 Gordon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1246 Gordon Street, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
media room
Contemporary Hollywood Home! Private gated, driveway leads you to this 3 bd/3.5 ba in the heart of Hollywood. Entertainer's open floor plan boasts chef's kitchen with huge living room space. One ensuite bedroom suite/office on first floor and two sizable, en-suite bedrooms upstairs w/lovely views. Master bedroom boasts walk-in closet & large bath w/dual vanity. Private roof-top deck ready to lounge or dine al-fresco with beautiful city views. Other features include, white-washed oak floors, high ceilings and large windows allowing light to flood in. Walk to trendy restaurants, theaters. Also, close to major movie/tv/recording studios!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1246 GORDON Street have any available units?
1246 GORDON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1246 GORDON Street have?
Some of 1246 GORDON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1246 GORDON Street currently offering any rent specials?
1246 GORDON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1246 GORDON Street pet-friendly?
No, 1246 GORDON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1246 GORDON Street offer parking?
Yes, 1246 GORDON Street offers parking.
Does 1246 GORDON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1246 GORDON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1246 GORDON Street have a pool?
No, 1246 GORDON Street does not have a pool.
Does 1246 GORDON Street have accessible units?
No, 1246 GORDON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1246 GORDON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1246 GORDON Street has units with dishwashers.
