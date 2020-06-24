1245 South PLYMOUTH

Amenities

Experience these six designer-appointed brand new constructed homes in Oxford Square. Each freestanding Modern California Row home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a chef's kitchen with a waterfall island, hardwood floors, a lovely rooftop deck with 360 degree panorama views of the city, privately gated side patios, in-unit washer and dryers, open floor plans, 10 foot high ceilings in the bedrooms, and more features! The complex is gated, secured, situated on a centrally located quiet street and features security cameras spread throughout the common areas, with parking for all units in the rear lot. The 6 white brick-clad homes create a private courtyard along the middle ideal for relaxing and a beautiful outdoor common area.