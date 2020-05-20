1244 STRADELLA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Need to feel like you are on a permanent vacation? Sun-swept Villa perched up in the hills of Bel Air with expansive views from the mountains to the city. The floor to ceiling glass in the back of the house glows as the morning sun rises and perfect for watching the sun go down in the evening. Enjoy the breathtaking views from every angle. Open floor plan, large master in addition to 3 more bedrooms. Beautiful outdoor grounds include terraced gardens, multiple entertaining decks and a large swimmers pool.