1243 South Mariposa Ave.

Amenities

recently renovated coffee bar ceiling fan

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b56bbb109f ---- New Bachelor Available! Located in the most central neighborhood in LA, this beautiful, newly remodeled apartment is situated between Mid-Wilshire and Downtown. This unit is walking distance to numerous supermarkets, coffee shops, and restaurants. The apartment combines the 1920\'s style brick with a fresh, modern touch. It has been newly renovated and features custom flooring and exposed brick. KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated New Appliances included Large Windows/Natural Light tons of storage space Ceiling fan Street parking only Laundry: Shared LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease