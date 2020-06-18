1243 South Curson Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom House in Miracle Mile

1243 S Curson Ave e 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1850 sq ft plus finished garage. Unfurnished. should see this well maintained gem! Located in the Wilshire Vista neighborhood of Miracle Mile, one block away from restaurants and coffee shops. Minutes from the grove, LACMA, 10 freeway. Original hardwoods, cathedral ceilings, his and hers closets in master bedroom. Stainless fridge, dishwasher, and stove in nice sized kitchen. Central air and heat. Backyard oasis with lemon, orange, and peach trees, charming pergola, fountain, and hammock. Great for entertaining. Finished garage perfect for home business or man cave. All... pets welcome, weekly gardener included, one year lease minimum.