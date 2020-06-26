1242 E 7th St

Amenities

Large ground floor loft with 20 foot ceilings, large and bright creative space in the front and serene live space in the back with a bedroom loft and back patio garden with gorgeous fruit trees akin to a Brooklyn brownstone. Across the street from The Row in the produce district. 3 blocks from little Tokyo and arts district. And miraculous free street parking right in front of unit. Fully loaded with Boss sound system, art deco luxury furniture, remote control operated AC. Perfect for a professional who could use the creative space or a yoga teacher who would like to have their own space to practice. 3-6mo minimum to start and month to month after that. It's good for only 1 person. Best for a mature adult with a busy work schedule and no desire to throw parties! Fast internet, fiber phone and all utilities are an additional $150 fee bundled so its move in ready.

