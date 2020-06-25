Rent Calculator
124 West 104TH Street
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 AM
1 of 4
124 West 104TH Street
124 West 104th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
124 West 104th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
48hr notice for showing or viewing. Call listing office at (323) 334-2000. You can also E-mail me at RealtyExcel1@gmail.com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 124 West 104TH Street have any available units?
124 West 104TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 124 West 104TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 West 104TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 West 104TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 124 West 104TH Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 124 West 104TH Street offer parking?
No, 124 West 104TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 124 West 104TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 West 104TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 West 104TH Street have a pool?
No, 124 West 104TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 West 104TH Street have accessible units?
No, 124 West 104TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 West 104TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 West 104TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 West 104TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 West 104TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
