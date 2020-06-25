All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 124 West 104TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
124 West 104TH Street
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 AM

124 West 104TH Street

124 West 104th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

124 West 104th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
48hr notice for showing or viewing. Call listing office at (323) 334-2000. You can also E-mail me at RealtyExcel1@gmail.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 West 104TH Street have any available units?
124 West 104TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 124 West 104TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 West 104TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 West 104TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 124 West 104TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 124 West 104TH Street offer parking?
No, 124 West 104TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 124 West 104TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 West 104TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 West 104TH Street have a pool?
No, 124 West 104TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 West 104TH Street have accessible units?
No, 124 West 104TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 West 104TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 West 104TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 West 104TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 West 104TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College