All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1238 North JUNE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1238 North JUNE Street
Last updated March 31 2019 at 1:18 PM

1238 North JUNE Street

1238 North June Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1238 North June Street, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Just like a house with secured parking in sought out Hollywood neighborhood. Minutes away from W. Hollywood, this triplex offers front unit for lease with large private covered patio, generous room sizes, light and bright with additional patio space in the back of premise. In spacious updated kitchen Lessor installed new granite counters, breakfast bar, wine rack and new tile floors. Lovely refurbished wood floors throughout, remodeled bathroom, 2 large closets in both bedrooms and cozy fireplace makes it the ideal place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 North JUNE Street have any available units?
1238 North JUNE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 North JUNE Street have?
Some of 1238 North JUNE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 North JUNE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1238 North JUNE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 North JUNE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1238 North JUNE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1238 North JUNE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1238 North JUNE Street offers parking.
Does 1238 North JUNE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 North JUNE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 North JUNE Street have a pool?
No, 1238 North JUNE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1238 North JUNE Street have accessible units?
No, 1238 North JUNE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 North JUNE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 North JUNE Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College