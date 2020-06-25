1238 North JUNE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Just like a house with secured parking in sought out Hollywood neighborhood. Minutes away from W. Hollywood, this triplex offers front unit for lease with large private covered patio, generous room sizes, light and bright with additional patio space in the back of premise. In spacious updated kitchen Lessor installed new granite counters, breakfast bar, wine rack and new tile floors. Lovely refurbished wood floors throughout, remodeled bathroom, 2 large closets in both bedrooms and cozy fireplace makes it the ideal place to call home.