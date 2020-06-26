12306 Juniette Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three Bedroom Home Available for Rent - This beautiful three bedroom home is available for rent. The home is located directly across the street from Playa Del Rey Elementary. This home is located on a quiet street in a very desirable area. The home has a beautiful owner maintained front yard and refinished original hardwood floors throughout. The home will have newly installed central heating and air. This house has a large living room, traditional dining room area, newly remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops. The kitchen comes equipped with a new stainless steel stove/oven and an over the range microwave. The three bedrooms come with brand new faux wood blinds and remote controlled ceiling fans. The home has large closet space in each bedroom and a large linen closet in the hallway. The bathroom was newly remodeled and has new marble flooring and tile throughout. This home is managed by Playa Vista Property Management located in the office building in the corner. Monthly rent payments and maintenance requests can be submitted online. This is a must see unit.

(Small dogs and cats okay with additional deposit and renter's insurance). (This property has an occupied studio on the property)



To view the unit, please text 334-345-3879 or call 310-306-6789 ask for Letty



(RLNE4942983)