All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12306 Juniette Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12306 Juniette Street
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

12306 Juniette Street

12306 Juniette Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12306 Juniette Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Home Available for Rent - This beautiful three bedroom home is available for rent. The home is located directly across the street from Playa Del Rey Elementary. This home is located on a quiet street in a very desirable area. The home has a beautiful owner maintained front yard and refinished original hardwood floors throughout. The home will have newly installed central heating and air. This house has a large living room, traditional dining room area, newly remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops. The kitchen comes equipped with a new stainless steel stove/oven and an over the range microwave. The three bedrooms come with brand new faux wood blinds and remote controlled ceiling fans. The home has large closet space in each bedroom and a large linen closet in the hallway. The bathroom was newly remodeled and has new marble flooring and tile throughout. This home is managed by Playa Vista Property Management located in the office building in the corner. Monthly rent payments and maintenance requests can be submitted online. This is a must see unit.
(Small dogs and cats okay with additional deposit and renter's insurance). (This property has an occupied studio on the property)

To view the unit, please text 334-345-3879 or call 310-306-6789 ask for Letty

(RLNE4942983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12306 Juniette Street have any available units?
12306 Juniette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12306 Juniette Street have?
Some of 12306 Juniette Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12306 Juniette Street currently offering any rent specials?
12306 Juniette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12306 Juniette Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12306 Juniette Street is pet friendly.
Does 12306 Juniette Street offer parking?
No, 12306 Juniette Street does not offer parking.
Does 12306 Juniette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12306 Juniette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12306 Juniette Street have a pool?
No, 12306 Juniette Street does not have a pool.
Does 12306 Juniette Street have accessible units?
No, 12306 Juniette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12306 Juniette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12306 Juniette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College