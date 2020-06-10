All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1225 S Westmoreland Ave

1225 South Westmoreland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1225 South Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located near dtla!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, mini kitchennet, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives a lot of natrual light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Aprtment features:
*large livingroom/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*elegant countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*modern light fixtures*
*parquet wood flooring*
*spot light system with dimmer*
*lots of natrual light*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Parking:
yes

nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood

(RLNE4724803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 S Westmoreland Ave have any available units?
1225 S Westmoreland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 S Westmoreland Ave have?
Some of 1225 S Westmoreland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 S Westmoreland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1225 S Westmoreland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 S Westmoreland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 S Westmoreland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1225 S Westmoreland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1225 S Westmoreland Ave offers parking.
Does 1225 S Westmoreland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 S Westmoreland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 S Westmoreland Ave have a pool?
No, 1225 S Westmoreland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1225 S Westmoreland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1225 S Westmoreland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 S Westmoreland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 S Westmoreland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
