1225 S Westmoreland Ave

Amenities
This apartment is a beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located near dtla!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, mini kitchennet, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives a lot of natrual light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.
Aprtment features:
*large livingroom/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*elegant countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*modern light fixtures*
*parquet wood flooring*
*spot light system with dimmer*
*lots of natrual light*
building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*
utilities:
water and trash included!!!
Parking:
yes
nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood
(RLNE4724803)