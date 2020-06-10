1225 S Westmoreland Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This apartment is a beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located near dtla!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere, mini kitchennet, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.

Additionally, this unit receives a lot of natrual light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Aprtment features:

*large livingroom/dinning room*

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*elegant countertops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freashly painted*

*modern light fixtures*

*parquet wood flooring*

*spot light system with dimmer*

*lots of natrual light*



building complex features:

*common area for tenants use*

*laundry on site*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



Parking:

yes



nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college

conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la

near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood



(RLNE4724803)