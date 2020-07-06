Rent Calculator
1225 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS
1225 South Crescent Heights Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1225 South Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO
Amenities
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1225 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS have any available units?
1225 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1225 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS currently offering any rent specials?
1225 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS pet-friendly?
No, 1225 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1225 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS offer parking?
Yes, 1225 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS offers parking.
Does 1225 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS have a pool?
No, 1225 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have a pool.
Does 1225 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS have accessible units?
No, 1225 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have units with air conditioning.
