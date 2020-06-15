All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12243 Addison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12243 Addison Street
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

12243 Addison Street

12243 Addison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12243 Addison Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Newly built one bedroom unit in Valley Village. The neighborhood is a quiet, family friendly, suburban area in a great school district. Home features modern solid gray wood floors, a spacious master bedroom, centralized AC, recess lighting and natural skylight. The white cabinets accent the granite countertops and gray wood floors. The kitchen is upgraded with new appliances, granite countertops, and a basin farmhouse sink. Brand new refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, oven, stovetop, and washer dryer are included. The bathroom has a modern design with a washer/dryer inside and there are solar panels on the roof. Building is located nearby the 101, 5, 134, and 170 freeways, Studio City, Toluca Lake, Burbank, Sherman Oaks, and Universal Studios. A few blocks away from the infamous Ventura Blvd, where there are great places to eat and shop. Do not miss this chance! This will lease fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12243 Addison Street have any available units?
12243 Addison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12243 Addison Street have?
Some of 12243 Addison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12243 Addison Street currently offering any rent specials?
12243 Addison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12243 Addison Street pet-friendly?
No, 12243 Addison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12243 Addison Street offer parking?
No, 12243 Addison Street does not offer parking.
Does 12243 Addison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12243 Addison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12243 Addison Street have a pool?
No, 12243 Addison Street does not have a pool.
Does 12243 Addison Street have accessible units?
No, 12243 Addison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12243 Addison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12243 Addison Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College