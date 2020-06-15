12243 Addison Street

Amenities

Newly built one bedroom unit in Valley Village. The neighborhood is a quiet, family friendly, suburban area in a great school district. Home features modern solid gray wood floors, a spacious master bedroom, centralized AC, recess lighting and natural skylight. The white cabinets accent the granite countertops and gray wood floors. The kitchen is upgraded with new appliances, granite countertops, and a basin farmhouse sink. Brand new refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, oven, stovetop, and washer dryer are included. The bathroom has a modern design with a washer/dryer inside and there are solar panels on the roof. Building is located nearby the 101, 5, 134, and 170 freeways, Studio City, Toluca Lake, Burbank, Sherman Oaks, and Universal Studios. A few blocks away from the infamous Ventura Blvd, where there are great places to eat and shop. Do not miss this chance! This will lease fast!