1219 East 53rd Street - 1

"Lake Providence" By Mil-Unity Housing: The Best Co-Living Community In Los Angeles. Now taking viewings. If you're pursuing a dream in Los Angeles and want to surround yourself with amazing people, then Mil-Unity is the place for you! We offer shared living for students, artists, and working professionals. It's possible you may share space with one or more assigned, positive, like minded roommates. Welcome to "The Virginia House" - Nice family neighborhood - Cool, clean, positive, interactive community - Hang out at the "lake" and live with like-minded people who will inspire and challenge you. - Secure private parking, bicycle and storage available - Male and female rooms available with bunk beds and comfortable mattresses - High speed internet - On-site manager Minutes from: Expo/Vermont Metro Station, USC, LATTC, FIDM, LACC, and Bus Line - Near Starbucks, Subway, Wing Stop, Panda Express, Mc Donalds, Food4Less, Ross, Walgreens, CVS, 7-11, All Major Banks, Post Office, Library, and the 110 freeway. We will be conducting viewings today from 10am-7pm. If you're interested, contact Brian O. $450.00 per month/All utilities included! $350.00 deposit. No pets International students welcomed. Serious inquiries only! Have a great day!