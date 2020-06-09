All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

1219 East 53rd Street - 1

1219 East 53rd Street · (323) 325-4176
Location

1219 East 53rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Central Alameda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Shared housing
"Lake Providence" By Mil-Unity Housing: The Best Co-Living Community In Los Angeles. Now taking viewings. If you're pursuing a dream in Los Angeles and want to surround yourself with amazing people, then Mil-Unity is the place for you! We offer shared living for students, artists, and working professionals. It's possible you may share space with one or more assigned, positive, like minded roommates. Welcome to "The Virginia House" - Nice family neighborhood - Cool, clean, positive, interactive community - Hang out at the "lake" and live with like-minded people who will inspire and challenge you. - Secure private parking, bicycle and storage available - Male and female rooms available with bunk beds and comfortable mattresses - High speed internet - On-site manager Minutes from: Expo/Vermont Metro Station, USC, LATTC, FIDM, LACC, and Bus Line - Near Starbucks, Subway, Wing Stop, Panda Express, Mc Donalds, Food4Less, Ross, Walgreens, CVS, 7-11, All Major Banks, Post Office, Library, and the 110 freeway. We will be conducting viewings today from 10am-7pm. If you're interested, contact Brian O. $450.00 per month/All utilities included! $350.00 deposit. No pets International students welcomed. Serious inquiries only! Have a great day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 East 53rd Street - 1 have any available units?
1219 East 53rd Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 East 53rd Street - 1 have?
Some of 1219 East 53rd Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 East 53rd Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1219 East 53rd Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 East 53rd Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1219 East 53rd Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1219 East 53rd Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1219 East 53rd Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1219 East 53rd Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 East 53rd Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 East 53rd Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1219 East 53rd Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1219 East 53rd Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1219 East 53rd Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 East 53rd Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 East 53rd Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
