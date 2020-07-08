1218 S. Burnside Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

2BD/1.5BA TRI-PLEX WILSHIRE VISTA AREA - Property Id: 273235



2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooms, Hardwood floors all around, Washer/Dryer in unit, central heat, granite kitchen counter top, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, tons of storage space, approximately 1,100 SF of living space, 1 car parking spot, and fresh new paint all around(Choice of color is you move in June). This is a non-smoking building.



7 minutes to The Grove, 5 minutes to LACMA, 2 blocks walking distance to Yummy.com, tons of restaurants and grocery shopping. A definite must see!



***Social Distancing Guidelines In Effect To View Property***



Call or Text to set up an appointment (310) 383-9955 JOAN

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273235

No Pets Allowed



