1218 S. Burnside Ave

Available 06/01/20 2BD/1.5BA TRI-PLEX WILSHIRE VISTA AREA - Property Id: 273235
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooms, Hardwood floors all around, Washer/Dryer in unit, central heat, granite kitchen counter top, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, tons of storage space, approximately 1,100 SF of living space, 1 car parking spot, and fresh new paint all around(Choice of color is you move in June). This is a non-smoking building.
7 minutes to The Grove, 5 minutes to LACMA, 2 blocks walking distance to Yummy.com, tons of restaurants and grocery shopping. A definite must see!
***Social Distancing Guidelines In Effect To View Property***
Call or Text to set up an appointment (310) 383-9955 JOAN
No Pets Allowed
