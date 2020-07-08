All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

1218 S. Burnside Ave

1218 South Burnside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1218 South Burnside Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 06/01/20 2BD/1.5BA TRI-PLEX WILSHIRE VISTA AREA - Property Id: 273235

2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooms, Hardwood floors all around, Washer/Dryer in unit, central heat, granite kitchen counter top, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, tons of storage space, approximately 1,100 SF of living space, 1 car parking spot, and fresh new paint all around(Choice of color is you move in June). This is a non-smoking building.

7 minutes to The Grove, 5 minutes to LACMA, 2 blocks walking distance to Yummy.com, tons of restaurants and grocery shopping. A definite must see!

***Social Distancing Guidelines In Effect To View Property***

Call or Text to set up an appointment (310) 383-9955 JOAN
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273235
Property Id 273235

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5753267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 S. Burnside Ave have any available units?
1218 S. Burnside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 S. Burnside Ave have?
Some of 1218 S. Burnside Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 S. Burnside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1218 S. Burnside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 S. Burnside Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1218 S. Burnside Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1218 S. Burnside Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1218 S. Burnside Ave offers parking.
Does 1218 S. Burnside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1218 S. Burnside Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 S. Burnside Ave have a pool?
No, 1218 S. Burnside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1218 S. Burnside Ave have accessible units?
No, 1218 S. Burnside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 S. Burnside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 S. Burnside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

