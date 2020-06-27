All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1214 W 39th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1214 W 39th Pl
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:26 PM

1214 W 39th Pl

1214 West 39th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1214 West 39th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
**More pictures coming soon**

Come live in one of our brand new luxury townhouse style units. All of our buildings are located less than a mile away from the USC campus and we are happy to provide off campus student housing.

Come take a look at one or all of our brand new units!

Our units are located within walking distance from, The University of Southern California, Exposition Park, Galen Center, and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Great destinations such as the Staples Center, LA Live, The Music Center, and Disney Concert Hall are just minutes away. Some of our properties are directly adjacent to the EXPO LINE which allows you to commute anywhere in LA in no time!

Our management team and friendly staff are available 7 days a week to help you with any maintenance issues. We understand how busy your schedule can be and we will work around your schedule to make sure your requests are handled properly. Our company offers 24 hour emergency service, easy online service request submittal and online rent payments.

Amenities included:

-Open kitchens with sleek stainless steel appliances
-Full size washer and dryer in each unit
-Balconies
-Gated parking
-Each bedroom has it's own private bathroom

Vanessa Pineda
Property Manager/Realtor
CalBRE #01871815
LA's Best Property Management, Inc
A 2918 Santa Monica Blvd. Suite D Santa Monica CA 90404
C 310-699-9224
P 310-450-1813
E vanessa@lapropertymgmt.com
W www.lapropertymgmt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5008667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 W 39th Pl have any available units?
1214 W 39th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 W 39th Pl have?
Some of 1214 W 39th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 W 39th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1214 W 39th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 W 39th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1214 W 39th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1214 W 39th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1214 W 39th Pl offers parking.
Does 1214 W 39th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 W 39th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 W 39th Pl have a pool?
No, 1214 W 39th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1214 W 39th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1214 W 39th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 W 39th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 W 39th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College