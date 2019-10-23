121 South HOPE Street

Amenities

Rare 2-story townhome in Bunker Hill, Downtown LA. This fantastically remodeled 2-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home features a private balcony facing Walt Disney Concert Hall, brilliant solarium, and gorgeous Brazilian Rosewood throughout. In the completely renovated kitchen, enjoy stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wine fridge, and smartly integrated refrigerator and dishwasher. Upstairs, both master bedrooms feature bathroom en-suite, views of Walt Disney Concert Hall, and one with an oversized walk-in closet with private entrance. The Promenade offers an array of amenities including pool, spa, picnic lawns, fitness center, saunas, mezzanine lounge, 24-hour security & concierge, and guest parking. Conveniently located near The Broad, MOCA, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Little Tokyo, Grand Park, and Grand Central Market!