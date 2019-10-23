All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM

121 South HOPE Street

121 South Hope Street · No Longer Available
Location

121 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
Rare 2-story townhome in Bunker Hill, Downtown LA. This fantastically remodeled 2-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home features a private balcony facing Walt Disney Concert Hall, brilliant solarium, and gorgeous Brazilian Rosewood throughout. In the completely renovated kitchen, enjoy stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wine fridge, and smartly integrated refrigerator and dishwasher. Upstairs, both master bedrooms feature bathroom en-suite, views of Walt Disney Concert Hall, and one with an oversized walk-in closet with private entrance. The Promenade offers an array of amenities including pool, spa, picnic lawns, fitness center, saunas, mezzanine lounge, 24-hour security & concierge, and guest parking. Conveniently located near The Broad, MOCA, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Little Tokyo, Grand Park, and Grand Central Market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 South HOPE Street have any available units?
121 South HOPE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 South HOPE Street have?
Some of 121 South HOPE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 South HOPE Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 South HOPE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 South HOPE Street pet-friendly?
No, 121 South HOPE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 121 South HOPE Street offer parking?
Yes, 121 South HOPE Street does offer parking.
Does 121 South HOPE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 South HOPE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 South HOPE Street have a pool?
Yes, 121 South HOPE Street has a pool.
Does 121 South HOPE Street have accessible units?
No, 121 South HOPE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 South HOPE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 South HOPE Street has units with dishwashers.
