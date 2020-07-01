12031 Eddleston Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this bright and airy home located in of one the most desirable neighborhoods in Porter Ranch. This home is nestled on a tree lined street in one of the most prestigious school districts featuring; castlebay Lane charter elementary and Granada hills high school. As you walk through the front door you are immediately flooded with natural light throughout. This home features 4 beds 2 bathrooms with 1,536 sqft of living space on a 0.86 Acre lot. Living room features recess lighting, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. You then walk through the large dinning room featuring an updated galley kitchen with granite counter tops and newer cabinetry. The dining room sliding doors opens to an enclosed sun-room/patio with a very large backyard perfect for summer bbqs. This home features three large bedrooms with new flooring, paint and lighting throughout. The large bathroom has been completely updated with a newer vanity, bathroom tile, paint and lighting. The master bedroom en-suite features an updated bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower,new flooring, lighting and paint throughout. This home also features a 2-car attached garage. Conveniently located near the new Vineyards in Porter Ranch, outdoor recreation, 118 freeways access and just minutes from many other shopping centers and restaurants. Please dont hesistate to contact me with further information.