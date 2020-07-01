All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:07 PM

12031 Eddleston Drive

12031 Eddleston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12031 Eddleston Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this bright and airy home located in of one the most desirable neighborhoods in Porter Ranch. This home is nestled on a tree lined street in one of the most prestigious school districts featuring; castlebay Lane charter elementary and Granada hills high school. As you walk through the front door you are immediately flooded with natural light throughout. This home features 4 beds 2 bathrooms with 1,536 sqft of living space on a 0.86 Acre lot. Living room features recess lighting, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. You then walk through the large dinning room featuring an updated galley kitchen with granite counter tops and newer cabinetry. The dining room sliding doors opens to an enclosed sun-room/patio with a very large backyard perfect for summer bbqs. This home features three large bedrooms with new flooring, paint and lighting throughout. The large bathroom has been completely updated with a newer vanity, bathroom tile, paint and lighting. The master bedroom en-suite features an updated bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower,new flooring, lighting and paint throughout. This home also features a 2-car attached garage. Conveniently located near the new Vineyards in Porter Ranch, outdoor recreation, 118 freeways access and just minutes from many other shopping centers and restaurants. Please dont hesistate to contact me with further information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12031 Eddleston Drive have any available units?
12031 Eddleston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12031 Eddleston Drive have?
Some of 12031 Eddleston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12031 Eddleston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12031 Eddleston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12031 Eddleston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12031 Eddleston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12031 Eddleston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12031 Eddleston Drive offers parking.
Does 12031 Eddleston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12031 Eddleston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12031 Eddleston Drive have a pool?
No, 12031 Eddleston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12031 Eddleston Drive have accessible units?
No, 12031 Eddleston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12031 Eddleston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12031 Eddleston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

