Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12012 PACOIMA Court
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

12012 PACOIMA Court

12012 Pacoima Court · No Longer Available
Location

12012 Pacoima Court, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
On this charming tree lined street, south of Ventura Blvd, beneath a canopy of trees sits this incredible hideaway, tucked away from the city noise. This 1950 architectural designed post and beam features extensive original built ins and the character of another era. The 3 bd, 2 bath home is a perfect artists or writers retreat or ideal for a small family. The main house has 2 bedrms and 1 bath and the guest accesory unit houses 1 bedrm and 1 bth w/a pull-out Murphy bed, plus laundry area. Large living room with fireplace, rustic cooks kitchen and extra large bedrms are featured. Very quiet cul de sac and within a few short blocks of Ventura Blvd and all its shops, restaurants & farmer's market. This home is part of Carpenter Community Charter school district! Enjoy this wonderful private respite! Constructed in 1950 by William Alexander - one of the builders of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House -this home is one of a kind. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12012 PACOIMA Court have any available units?
12012 PACOIMA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12012 PACOIMA Court have?
Some of 12012 PACOIMA Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12012 PACOIMA Court currently offering any rent specials?
12012 PACOIMA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12012 PACOIMA Court pet-friendly?
No, 12012 PACOIMA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12012 PACOIMA Court offer parking?
Yes, 12012 PACOIMA Court offers parking.
Does 12012 PACOIMA Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12012 PACOIMA Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12012 PACOIMA Court have a pool?
No, 12012 PACOIMA Court does not have a pool.
Does 12012 PACOIMA Court have accessible units?
No, 12012 PACOIMA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12012 PACOIMA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12012 PACOIMA Court has units with dishwashers.
