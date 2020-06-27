12012 PACOIMA Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

On this charming tree lined street, south of Ventura Blvd, beneath a canopy of trees sits this incredible hideaway, tucked away from the city noise. This 1950 architectural designed post and beam features extensive original built ins and the character of another era. The 3 bd, 2 bath home is a perfect artists or writers retreat or ideal for a small family. The main house has 2 bedrms and 1 bath and the guest accesory unit houses 1 bedrm and 1 bth w/a pull-out Murphy bed, plus laundry area. Large living room with fireplace, rustic cooks kitchen and extra large bedrms are featured. Very quiet cul de sac and within a few short blocks of Ventura Blvd and all its shops, restaurants & farmer's market. This home is part of Carpenter Community Charter school district! Enjoy this wonderful private respite! Constructed in 1950 by William Alexander - one of the builders of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House -this home is one of a kind. Welcome home!