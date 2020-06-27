All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

120 Cancion Way

120 Cancion Way · No Longer Available
Location

120 Cancion Way, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious & Updated 4-Bd Home In Quiet Boyle Heights Neighborhood - Nestled in the Pueblo Del Sol neighborhood of Boyle Heights, this gated 4 bed/2.5 bath house offers all of today's modern amenities while being close to every hip neighborhood in town. Boasting an open-floor-plan, this lovely 2-story home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pristine, white-tiled countertops with plenty of counter space, and modern, light hardwood cabinets. There are hardwood floors throughout the lower level, as well as a spacious living area, a defined dining area, and a powder room. Upstairs you'll find the master en-suite with walk-in closet and large bathroom featuring his and her sinks as well as a tub for soaking in after a long day at work. Down the hall are three additional bright, spacious, and newly painted bedrooms with large closets, and another full bathroom.

As this unit faces away from the neighboring homes, the porch offers additional privacy, and the ivy along the gate makes the private yard the perfect place to take in the LA sun with friends and your pets. Other features include laundry, direct access to the attached garage with parking for 2 cars. Close to Cafe Gratitude, Wurstkuche, Urth Cafe, Angel City Brewery, and all of the restaurants and shops that the Arts District and Little Tokyo have to offer. Also a short distance from USC Medical Center.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from all LA has to offer.

(RLNE4260137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Cancion Way have any available units?
120 Cancion Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Cancion Way have?
Some of 120 Cancion Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Cancion Way currently offering any rent specials?
120 Cancion Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Cancion Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Cancion Way is pet friendly.
Does 120 Cancion Way offer parking?
Yes, 120 Cancion Way offers parking.
Does 120 Cancion Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Cancion Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Cancion Way have a pool?
No, 120 Cancion Way does not have a pool.
Does 120 Cancion Way have accessible units?
No, 120 Cancion Way does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Cancion Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Cancion Way does not have units with dishwashers.
