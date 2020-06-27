120 Cancion Way

Amenities

Spacious & Updated 4-Bd Home In Quiet Boyle Heights Neighborhood - Nestled in the Pueblo Del Sol neighborhood of Boyle Heights, this gated 4 bed/2.5 bath house offers all of today's modern amenities while being close to every hip neighborhood in town. Boasting an open-floor-plan, this lovely 2-story home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pristine, white-tiled countertops with plenty of counter space, and modern, light hardwood cabinets. There are hardwood floors throughout the lower level, as well as a spacious living area, a defined dining area, and a powder room. Upstairs you'll find the master en-suite with walk-in closet and large bathroom featuring his and her sinks as well as a tub for soaking in after a long day at work. Down the hall are three additional bright, spacious, and newly painted bedrooms with large closets, and another full bathroom.



As this unit faces away from the neighboring homes, the porch offers additional privacy, and the ivy along the gate makes the private yard the perfect place to take in the LA sun with friends and your pets. Other features include laundry, direct access to the attached garage with parking for 2 cars. Close to Cafe Gratitude, Wurstkuche, Urth Cafe, Angel City Brewery, and all of the restaurants and shops that the Arts District and Little Tokyo have to offer. Also a short distance from USC Medical Center.



Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from all LA has to offer.



