Last updated September 22 2019 at 2:51 AM

11952 MONTANA Avenue

11952 Montana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11952 Montana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Absolutely stunning Penthouse unit located in the heart of Brentwood. Light and bright with an open floor plan, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom has high ceilings, hardwood and stone tile floors. You can entertain in the spacious living and dining rooms or enjoy the Southern California sun on the private balcony with room for grilling and al fresco dining. The kitchen has ample cabinet space, nice appliances and a stacked washer/dryer. Another hard to find feature is the 2-car side by side parking spaces in the gated garage. Live here and be close to all that Brentwood has to offer or simply grab a book and relax on your private balcony high above the neighboring rooftops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11952 MONTANA Avenue have any available units?
11952 MONTANA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11952 MONTANA Avenue have?
Some of 11952 MONTANA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11952 MONTANA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11952 MONTANA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11952 MONTANA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11952 MONTANA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11952 MONTANA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11952 MONTANA Avenue offers parking.
Does 11952 MONTANA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11952 MONTANA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11952 MONTANA Avenue have a pool?
No, 11952 MONTANA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11952 MONTANA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11952 MONTANA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11952 MONTANA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11952 MONTANA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
