11952 MONTANA Avenue

Absolutely stunning Penthouse unit located in the heart of Brentwood. Light and bright with an open floor plan, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom has high ceilings, hardwood and stone tile floors. You can entertain in the spacious living and dining rooms or enjoy the Southern California sun on the private balcony with room for grilling and al fresco dining. The kitchen has ample cabinet space, nice appliances and a stacked washer/dryer. Another hard to find feature is the 2-car side by side parking spaces in the gated garage. Live here and be close to all that Brentwood has to offer or simply grab a book and relax on your private balcony high above the neighboring rooftops.