All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11931 Tiara Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11931 Tiara Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11931 Tiara Street

11931 Tiara St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11931 Tiara St, Los Angeles, CA 91607
North Hollywood

Amenities

dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11931 Tiara Street have any available units?
11931 Tiara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11931 Tiara Street currently offering any rent specials?
11931 Tiara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11931 Tiara Street pet-friendly?
No, 11931 Tiara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11931 Tiara Street offer parking?
No, 11931 Tiara Street does not offer parking.
Does 11931 Tiara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11931 Tiara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11931 Tiara Street have a pool?
No, 11931 Tiara Street does not have a pool.
Does 11931 Tiara Street have accessible units?
No, 11931 Tiara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11931 Tiara Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11931 Tiara Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11931 Tiara Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11931 Tiara Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College