***Porter Ranch***1 story S&S built 3 bedroom 2 bath 1889 sq.ft. on an 11,226 lot***Located on a cul-de-sac***Tile floors in Entry, Formal Dining area, kitchen and baths***Laminate floors in all other rooms*** Central Heat and A/C***2 car garage has direct access to kitchen***Assigned LAUSD Resident Schools are Castlebay, Frost and Granada Hills Charter High***Available February 4th owner prefers a 2 year lease but will consider 1 year*** Don't Miss this one!