11901 W SUNSET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Unique 3,500 square foot condo for lease in Brentwood combines, charm and modern amenities. Set back from Sunset amongst trees and gardens, this residence occupies the entire 3rd floor, and has the feel of a New York apartment.Bright and spacious with large windows, skylights and expansive patios off living area & master. 4 beds, 3 ½ baths, laundry room and office. Kitchen with Viking range, Kitchen Aid dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave. Fireplace, bar, AC. Garage parking for 2 cars. Gardens, pool, spa, gym. Elevator. Don't miss this special property.