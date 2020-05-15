All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11901 W SUNSET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11901 W SUNSET
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

11901 W SUNSET

11901 Sunset Boulevard · (310) 500-1331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11901 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Unique 3,500 square foot condo for lease in Brentwood combines, charm and modern amenities. Set back from Sunset amongst trees and gardens, this residence occupies the entire 3rd floor, and has the feel of a New York apartment.Bright and spacious with large windows, skylights and expansive patios off living area & master. 4 beds, 3 ½ baths, laundry room and office. Kitchen with Viking range, Kitchen Aid dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave. Fireplace, bar, AC. Garage parking for 2 cars. Gardens, pool, spa, gym. Elevator. Don't miss this special property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11901 W SUNSET have any available units?
11901 W SUNSET has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11901 W SUNSET have?
Some of 11901 W SUNSET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11901 W SUNSET currently offering any rent specials?
11901 W SUNSET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11901 W SUNSET pet-friendly?
No, 11901 W SUNSET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11901 W SUNSET offer parking?
Yes, 11901 W SUNSET does offer parking.
Does 11901 W SUNSET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11901 W SUNSET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11901 W SUNSET have a pool?
Yes, 11901 W SUNSET has a pool.
Does 11901 W SUNSET have accessible units?
No, 11901 W SUNSET does not have accessible units.
Does 11901 W SUNSET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11901 W SUNSET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11901 W SUNSET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity