11824 MOORPARK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

This completely updated unit is located in a great spot in the highly desirable Studio Village complex and offers 2 bedrooms, 2 1/5 baths plus den and a 2 car direct access garage. The bright living room has cathedral beam ceilings, wood-burning fireplace, and a sliding door with wood shutters that lead to a private patio. The large formal dining room has a bar area with wine fridge and flows into the chef's kitchen with breakfast area. The den opens to the kitchen and makes a perfect "great-room". Both bedrooms upstairs are en-suite and the spacious master has a large walk-in closet and a bathroom with a double sink and a skylight providing natural light. Feels like a house! Studio Village has 6 pools, 5 spas & 2 tennis courts and is close to the Sunday Farmer's Market, Tujunga Village, Ventura Blvd. for shopping & dining and Fryman Canyon Hiking. Located in the coveted Carpenter Community Charter School. Added Bonus...Free internet, Cable TV, and water!!