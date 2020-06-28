11815 Laurelwood Drive

Amenities

A 2-story luxury townhouse/condo with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in Studio City. Walking distance to school, shops ad restaurants. Easy access to the Valley, Hollywood and Westside through the canyon routes and Freeway 101. Open floor plan with wood floor thru out the ground floor. On the ground floor, townhouse/condo also features a living room, a family, a formal dinning room, and a nice patio outside the living room. A powder room for your guests on the ground floor. The 2nd floor features a master suite with a loft and access to the roof top deck and a walk-in closet, the 2nd bedroom and a bathroom at the hallway. 2 parking spaces are assigned in the gated garage with a storage area close to the parking space. Square footage is not typed, tenants to verified.