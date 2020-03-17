All apartments in Los Angeles
11809 Hamlin Street
Last updated May 24 2019 at 5:55 PM

11809 Hamlin Street

11809 Hamlin Street · No Longer Available
Location

11809 Hamlin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

This is house sharing with 2 others.Main level entry of this townhouse in North Hollywood invites you to the living and dining area with guest bath with hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel, granite counter tops and glass back splash, bar and pantry. side by side laundry. Large master suite on the third floor with spa tub, walk in closet ,separate study area and balcony to enjoy the city and mountain views. Garage transformed into a Wonderful man cave at the basement with full custom built bar.Automatic fire sprinklers system, Fire and Smoke detection system, Home Controlled entrance and Intercom System,Near to all that North Hollywood has to offer... NoHo Arts District, Bob Hope (Hollywood-Burbank) Airport, Universal, Warner Bros, CBS, NBC Studios, restaurants, health clubs, shopping, schools, theaters, near Metro line and 170 freeway. Contact Ceylan Tecimer 949-500-9045
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11809 Hamlin Street have any available units?
11809 Hamlin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11809 Hamlin Street have?
Some of 11809 Hamlin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11809 Hamlin Street currently offering any rent specials?
11809 Hamlin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11809 Hamlin Street pet-friendly?
No, 11809 Hamlin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11809 Hamlin Street offer parking?
Yes, 11809 Hamlin Street offers parking.
Does 11809 Hamlin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11809 Hamlin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11809 Hamlin Street have a pool?
No, 11809 Hamlin Street does not have a pool.
Does 11809 Hamlin Street have accessible units?
No, 11809 Hamlin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11809 Hamlin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11809 Hamlin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
