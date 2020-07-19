All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11790 KEARSAGE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11790 KEARSAGE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11790 KEARSAGE Avenue

11790 Kearsarge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11790 Kearsarge Street, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous 2000sqft Guest House Behind Gates in Brentwood. Beautiful cherry wood floors throughout the lower level. Kitchen includes an eat in bar, equipped w/ a Miele steam oven, Viking range, trash compactor, microwave, Electrolux dishwashers, & counter width fridge. The dining is offered w/ antique furniture w/ sky high ceilings & fireplace. Private patio w/ a lovely garden w/ avocado trees. The downstairs bathroom & laundry room have tiled heated floors. The home includes plenty of storage w/ a coat closet, utility closet, & pantry. The two upstairs bedrooms share a bathroom w/ heated tile floors, a jacuzzi, bidet toilet, w/ makeup lighting. The master bedroom includes a walk in closet & has private views from the porch. The second bedroom is furnished w/ a trundle twin bed & a closet that includes a hidden safe in the floor. All bedrooms have Berber rug throughout & flat screen TV's. This gem includes a security system & is walkable to both Brentwood villages!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11790 KEARSAGE Avenue have any available units?
11790 KEARSAGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11790 KEARSAGE Avenue have?
Some of 11790 KEARSAGE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11790 KEARSAGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11790 KEARSAGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11790 KEARSAGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11790 KEARSAGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11790 KEARSAGE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11790 KEARSAGE Avenue offers parking.
Does 11790 KEARSAGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11790 KEARSAGE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11790 KEARSAGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 11790 KEARSAGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11790 KEARSAGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11790 KEARSAGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11790 KEARSAGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11790 KEARSAGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mark Twain
4251 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College