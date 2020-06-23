All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1170 South HAYWORTH Avenue

1170 S Hayworth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1170 S Hayworth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Privately located behind tall hedges and gated, this lower duplex is brimming with modern updates and appointments; complementing its Spanish charm, original old-world character, and architectural elements. Natural light illuminates the home through picture windows and French doors with easy access to private outdoor space. The recently remodeled floor plan retains many original architectural features and consists of two bedrooms, a den, and two bathrooms. The kitchen has been beautifully remodeled with white cabinets, Caesarstone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The formal dining room connects to the living room and kitchen and there is an office or den for flexible living options. The large master suite is complete with a sophisticated remodeled en-suite bathroom. Located in desirable Carthay Square, central to Mid-City, the Grove, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and with access to the 10 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 South HAYWORTH Avenue have any available units?
1170 South HAYWORTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1170 South HAYWORTH Avenue have?
Some of 1170 South HAYWORTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1170 South HAYWORTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1170 South HAYWORTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 South HAYWORTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1170 South HAYWORTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1170 South HAYWORTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1170 South HAYWORTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1170 South HAYWORTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1170 South HAYWORTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 South HAYWORTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1170 South HAYWORTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1170 South HAYWORTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1170 South HAYWORTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 South HAYWORTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1170 South HAYWORTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
