Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:15 PM

11689 Picturesque Drive

11689 Picturesque Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11689 Picturesque Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

Incredible view home for lease with a massive deck overlooking the city lights and Ventura Blvd. Location, beauty and all the right features! Located in a very sought after neighborhood in Studio City resides a hilltop single family home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,531-SqFt of livings space. The front exterior has a 2-car garage with a side entry that leads you down to a front deck patio that has nice landscaping and a built-in BBQ unit, perfect for entertaining. Inside find an incredibly bright open floor-plan with glossy flooring, baseboard moldings, recessed lighting, a laundry area, along with large wall to wall windows/sliding doors throughout the home, each with a new view. The living room features an inviting space with an elegant fireplace and sliding doors that lead you out to the balcony. In the kitchen you have sleek granite countertops, built-in appliances, plenty of cabinet space and even a breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are spacious and well-lit with natural sunlight. This home is just minutes away from Ventura Boulevard where you have entertainment, popular restaurants and all the shopping options you could hope for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11689 Picturesque Drive have any available units?
11689 Picturesque Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11689 Picturesque Drive have?
Some of 11689 Picturesque Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11689 Picturesque Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11689 Picturesque Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11689 Picturesque Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11689 Picturesque Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11689 Picturesque Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11689 Picturesque Drive offers parking.
Does 11689 Picturesque Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11689 Picturesque Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11689 Picturesque Drive have a pool?
No, 11689 Picturesque Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11689 Picturesque Drive have accessible units?
No, 11689 Picturesque Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11689 Picturesque Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11689 Picturesque Drive has units with dishwashers.
