11689 Picturesque Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Incredible view home for lease with a massive deck overlooking the city lights and Ventura Blvd. Location, beauty and all the right features! Located in a very sought after neighborhood in Studio City resides a hilltop single family home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,531-SqFt of livings space. The front exterior has a 2-car garage with a side entry that leads you down to a front deck patio that has nice landscaping and a built-in BBQ unit, perfect for entertaining. Inside find an incredibly bright open floor-plan with glossy flooring, baseboard moldings, recessed lighting, a laundry area, along with large wall to wall windows/sliding doors throughout the home, each with a new view. The living room features an inviting space with an elegant fireplace and sliding doors that lead you out to the balcony. In the kitchen you have sleek granite countertops, built-in appliances, plenty of cabinet space and even a breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are spacious and well-lit with natural sunlight. This home is just minutes away from Ventura Boulevard where you have entertainment, popular restaurants and all the shopping options you could hope for!