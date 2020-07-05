All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

1167 Roxbury Dr 203

1167 South Roxbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1167 South Roxbury Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
1167 Roxbury Dr - Property Id: 202022

North of Pico, south of Olympic
Gorgeous light and bright unit with high ceiling. Open floor plan. Only half a block from Beverly Hills and beautiful Roxbury park. Spacious living room and dining room.Den can be used as a third bedroom. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Has two side by side parking space. In unit washer and dryer , with community pool
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202022
Property Id 202022

(RLNE5654371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1167 Roxbury Dr 203 have any available units?
1167 Roxbury Dr 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1167 Roxbury Dr 203 have?
Some of 1167 Roxbury Dr 203's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1167 Roxbury Dr 203 currently offering any rent specials?
1167 Roxbury Dr 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1167 Roxbury Dr 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1167 Roxbury Dr 203 is pet friendly.
Does 1167 Roxbury Dr 203 offer parking?
Yes, 1167 Roxbury Dr 203 offers parking.
Does 1167 Roxbury Dr 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1167 Roxbury Dr 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1167 Roxbury Dr 203 have a pool?
Yes, 1167 Roxbury Dr 203 has a pool.
Does 1167 Roxbury Dr 203 have accessible units?
No, 1167 Roxbury Dr 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1167 Roxbury Dr 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1167 Roxbury Dr 203 has units with dishwashers.

