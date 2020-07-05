1167 Roxbury Dr 203

Amenities
1167 Roxbury Dr - Property Id: 202022
North of Pico, south of Olympic
Gorgeous light and bright unit with high ceiling. Open floor plan. Only half a block from Beverly Hills and beautiful Roxbury park. Spacious living room and dining room.Den can be used as a third bedroom. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Has two side by side parking space. In unit washer and dryer , with community pool
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202022
(RLNE5654371)